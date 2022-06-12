ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 490.2% in May

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 490.2% from the May 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 831,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,731,272. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.
ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 124.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter.
ShiftPixy Company Profile (Get Rating)
ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.
