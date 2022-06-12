ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 490.2% in May

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 490.2% from the May 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 831,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,731,272. ShiftPixy has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative net margin of 114.09% and a negative return on equity of 124.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShiftPixy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 562,134 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ShiftPixy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ShiftPixy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

