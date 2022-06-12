Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $40.66. The company had a trading volume of 209,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,029. Shiseido has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

