Shopping (SPI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $142,591.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Shopping has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $142,591.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $3.53 or 0.00012908 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shopping has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shopping alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00336348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00034079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00445021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,296 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shopping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shopping and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.