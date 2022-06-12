Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Increases By 490.9%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,076,900 shares, an increase of 490.9% from the May 15th total of 1,705,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of 88 Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,478,844. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About 88 Energy (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 88 Energy (EEENF)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.