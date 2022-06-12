Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Increases By 490.9%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,076,900 shares, an increase of 490.9% from the May 15th total of 1,705,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,243,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of 88 Energy stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,478,844. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Get 88 Energy alerts:

About 88 Energy (Get Rating)

88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 88 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 88 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.