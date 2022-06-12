Short Interest in Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Rises By 300.0%

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Get Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.