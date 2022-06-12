Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Increases By 200.0%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
OTCMKTS:ANPDY traded up $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $288.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.59. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $248.82 and a 52 week high of $615.99.
About ANTA Sports Products (Get Rating)
ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.
