Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Declines By 71.0%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BFLBY stock remained flat at $$6.20 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.6992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 8.46%.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Bilfinger from €28.50 ($30.65) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

