Short Interest in Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC) Expands By 1,050.0%

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Black Mountain Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,462,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,299,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,433,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Black Mountain Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

BMAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Black Mountain Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

