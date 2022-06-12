Short Interest in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declines By 58.4%

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the May 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE BIGZ traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.40. 890,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,609,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,231,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,202,000 after acquiring an additional 521,337 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,938,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,257,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,930 shares during the period.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

