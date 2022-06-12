Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declines By 77.4%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MQY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 247,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,119. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

