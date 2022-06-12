Short Interest in Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Declines By 95.2%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CAPC remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. 5,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Capstone Companies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Capstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
