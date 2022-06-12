Short Interest in China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Declines By 76.6%

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the May 15th total of 486,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Shares of China Gold International Resources stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. China Gold International Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Get China Gold International Resources alerts:

China Gold International Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Gold International Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Gold International Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.