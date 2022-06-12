Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 278.7%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 278.7% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.91) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.90 ($8.49) to €8.00 ($8.60) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.59) to €5.70 ($6.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.45) to €7.00 ($7.53) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.15) to €7.25 ($7.80) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.95.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. 112,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.