Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Decreases By 65.9%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the May 15th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EVV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.42. 269,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,783. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
