Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Expands By 787.1%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 787.1% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of FIORF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.12.
