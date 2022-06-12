Short Interest in Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF) Expands By 787.1%

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FIORF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 787.1% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FIORF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.04. Fiore Cannabis has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.12.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. cultivates, produces, and sells medical and recreational marijuana in the United States. It also operates dispensary in Desert Hot Springs, California. The company was formerly known as Citation Growth Corporation and changed its name to Fiore Cannabis Ltd. in November 2020. Fiore Cannabis Ltd.

