Short Interest in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Grows By 110.4%

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 110.4% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the first quarter worth about $212,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FUNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:FUNC traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279. The stock has a market cap of $136.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10. First United has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $24.50.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.07%.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

