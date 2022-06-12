Short Interest in Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Increases By 115.0%

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 115.0% from the May 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

GDNSF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 25,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,681. Goodness Growth has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Goodness Growth from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

