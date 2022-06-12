Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Grows By 569.5%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 569.5% from the May 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ INDP traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,566. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $28.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24.
In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 19,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,333.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
