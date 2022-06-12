Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Decreases By 64.5%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,037,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140,823.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.01 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

