Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Declines By 53.0%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the May 15th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,406,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,385,000 after buying an additional 3,095,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after buying an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.