Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Decreases By 73.9%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of JCTCF stock remained flat at $$6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading (Get Rating)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

