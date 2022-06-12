Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Rises By 750.0%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.8223 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 329 ($4.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.76) to GBX 350 ($4.39) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.33.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.