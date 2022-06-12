Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Drops By 89.6%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 89.6% from the May 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,786. New Vista Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,282,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 26.3% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 33.2% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

