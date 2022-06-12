Short Interest in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW) Decreases By 75.0%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ NDACW remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,165. NightDragon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

