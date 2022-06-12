Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Increases By 395.5%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, an increase of 395.5% from the May 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry sold 44,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $487,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRK. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,406,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 933,708 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $10,958,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 182.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 417,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 269,931 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 11,941,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,678,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 289.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

