Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Rises By 543.5%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 543.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Perpetual Energy has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

