Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Grows By 331.7%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 18,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,434. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 143,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 235.9% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.