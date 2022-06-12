Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Grows By 331.7%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 331.7% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 18,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,434. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.