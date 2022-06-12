Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 91.0%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the May 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYKKY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 20,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,617. Ryohin Keikaku has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ryohin Keikaku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

