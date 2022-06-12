Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Increases By 143.3%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOAW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% in the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the first quarter worth about $2,184,000.

Shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

