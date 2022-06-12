Short Interest in Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Declines By 89.9%

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the May 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBBF shares. UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.