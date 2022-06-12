Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Decreases By 95.3%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the May 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,856,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,447,000.

IHD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 51,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,301. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

