Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Declines By 99.1%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $1,570,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

WAVC remained flat at $$9.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.68. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

