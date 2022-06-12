Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Drops By 94.5%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ CXSE opened at $40.76 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.