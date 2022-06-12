Short Interest in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Drops By 94.5%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the May 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CXSE opened at $40.76 on Friday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 300,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after buying an additional 220,205 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

