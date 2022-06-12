Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading Up 61.3% Over Last Week

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $490,922.52 and $1,850.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signature Chain has traded up 61.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,545.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

