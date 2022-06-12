Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Silicom from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

SILC stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. Silicom has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 17.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

