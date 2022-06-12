Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €90.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of WAF opened at €83.90 ($90.22) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €88.49 and a 200 day moving average of €107.75. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($164.73).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

