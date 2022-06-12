Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 5th

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Simmons First National has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Simmons First National to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, COO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $360,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,413,000 after buying an additional 911,143 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 463,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 78,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 376,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

