Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 818.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 42,548 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQD traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

