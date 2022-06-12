SingularityDAO (SDAO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.82 Million

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $21.45 million and $2.82 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,241.70 or 0.99846479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001829 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

