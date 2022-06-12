Skycoin (SKY) Price Tops $0.0963 on Exchanges

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $13,653.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00336348 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00034079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00445021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

