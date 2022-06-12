Smartshare (SSP) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $106,609.58 and approximately $1,986.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00038464 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

