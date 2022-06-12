Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.93.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.62 per share, with a total value of $496,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $61,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,703 shares of company stock worth $1,301,076. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

