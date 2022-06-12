SnowSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,336.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $436,853.26 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.90 or 0.00327534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00033874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00429574 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.