Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,636,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,107,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. operates as an integrated, single-source solar power, HVAC, and roofing systems installation company. It provides various solutions, including sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup, and electric vehicle charging stations to roofing, HVAC, and related electrical contracting work.

