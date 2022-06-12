Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,636,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,107,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIRC)
