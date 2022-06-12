SolFarm (TULIP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $497,729.00

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.00349504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00034128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00439771 BTC.

SolFarm Profile

SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio

Buying and Selling SolFarm

