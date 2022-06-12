SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) & Its Competitors Critical Review

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) is one of 259 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SOPHiA GENETICS to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SOPHiA GENETICS $40.45 million -$73.68 million -1.97 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.32

SOPHiA GENETICS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SOPHiA GENETICS. SOPHiA GENETICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOPHiA GENETICS -204.31% -37.98% -31.92% SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of SOPHiA GENETICS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOPHiA GENETICS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOPHiA GENETICS 0 0 4 0 3.00 SOPHiA GENETICS Competitors 555 3365 10063 145 2.69

SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 617.59%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 119.76%. Given SOPHiA GENETICS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SOPHiA GENETICS is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SOPHiA GENETICS peers beat SOPHiA GENETICS on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide. SOPHiA GENETICS SA was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint-Sulpice, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.