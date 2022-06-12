Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of SHC opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sotera Health by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after buying an additional 150,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Sotera Health by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,065,000 after buying an additional 199,525 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

