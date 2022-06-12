SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion. SpartanNash also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

SPTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SpartanNash by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SpartanNash by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

