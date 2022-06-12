SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,847,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,290. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

