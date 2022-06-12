Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015756 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001222 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00033011 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

